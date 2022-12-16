Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $157.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average of $241.87. Tesla has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

