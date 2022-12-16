10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.