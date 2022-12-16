Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.0 %

TECH opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $302,472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 85.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

