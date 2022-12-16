Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

