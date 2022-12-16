Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) vs. Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -630.32% -67.00% -50.24% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone bio and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 Abcam 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Abcam.

48.4% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abcam shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $48.21 million 6.19 -$75.08 million ($1.39) -2.58 Abcam $401.06 million 8.94 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Abcam beats Gritstone bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

