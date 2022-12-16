Reviewing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 1.72 -$8.11 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.47 $874.91 million $2.68 14.62

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares NextPlat and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlat and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.48%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than NextPlat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

