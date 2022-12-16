Brokerages Set Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT at $4.10

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 589,173 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.