Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

TELL opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

