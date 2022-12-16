Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.
Kaltura Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
