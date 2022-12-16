Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter valued at about $3,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

