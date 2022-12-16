Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $123.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.