Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $123.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

