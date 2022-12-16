Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Paya Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
