Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Paya by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paya by 18.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

