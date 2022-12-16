Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $13.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.73 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

Featured Articles

