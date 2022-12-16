Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

