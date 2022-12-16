Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TWODF shares. Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.28) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.