Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $128.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.