Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $355.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

HNTIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Investec upgraded Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

