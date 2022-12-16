Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $115.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $146.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.