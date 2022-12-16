Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.10.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $12.73 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.