Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives $4.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,555,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 118,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 194.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80,924 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 32.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 111.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 617,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Performance

TELL opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile



Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

