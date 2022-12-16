Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Trading Down 2.8 %

PAYA opened at $8.04 on Friday. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Paya by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Paya by 18.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.