Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Paya Trading Down 2.8 %
PAYA opened at $8.04 on Friday. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
