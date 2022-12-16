HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

NYSE HEI opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.79.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

