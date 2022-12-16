KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $42.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of KBH opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 88.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

