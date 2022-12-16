Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 274.15% from the company’s previous close.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of THRX opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,734,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,186,838.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

