Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

FLL opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $265.56 million, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $2,731,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 72.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 180,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Stories

