Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DRI opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.49.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

