Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.28% from the company’s current price.
HARP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance
HARP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.