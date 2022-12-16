Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.28% from the company’s current price.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

HARP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

