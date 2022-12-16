Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $126.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

