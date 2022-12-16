ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

