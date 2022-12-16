onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ON. Mizuho reduced their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.
onsemi Price Performance
Shares of ON opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.
Insider Activity at onsemi
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.