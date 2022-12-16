onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ON. Mizuho reduced their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

Insider Activity at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

