Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Rises By 47.2%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the November 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Akerna has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Akerna alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akerna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Akerna

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.