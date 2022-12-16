Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.1 days.
LWSCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
