ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Update

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 708,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

