Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Grows By 47.9%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.28) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

