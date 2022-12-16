Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Expands By 29.7%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,135 shares of company stock worth $521,259. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $2,631,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $347,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adicet Bio Stock Down 6.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $9.95 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

