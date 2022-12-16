BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRFS. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.45.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in BRF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 810,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 643,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in BRF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,520,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 324,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BRF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

