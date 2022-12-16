Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.