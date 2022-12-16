Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $332,212. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.