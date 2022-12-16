Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $332,212. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.