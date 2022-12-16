Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.29.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.4 %

BA opened at $183.72 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Boeing by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.