Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $140,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

