AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,358.50 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,433.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,249.92. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

