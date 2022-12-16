BARK (NYSE:BARK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BARK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

BARK stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,265.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BARK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in BARK in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BARK in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

