Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) & Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Financial Analysis

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sensei Biotherapeutics and Atreca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atreca 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Atreca has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,138.10%. Given Atreca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.79 million ($1.47) -1.05 Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.76) -0.38

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Atreca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sensei Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Atreca shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atreca has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -35.06% -32.08% Atreca N/A -83.57% -54.25%

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company also develops SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer; and SNS-401-NG, an ImmunoPhage vaccine targeting multiple tumor antigens. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to research and develop Merkel cell carcinoma vaccine. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

