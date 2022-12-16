Financial Analysis: (LEU) & Its Competitors

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,859 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4428 24012 30087 633 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 55.03%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.25 billion $977.99 million 62.63

‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .