CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) vs. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Financial Contrast

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.07% 0.01% TFS Financial 17.22% 4.14% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

TFS Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and TFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 22.54 $230,000.00 N/A N/A TFS Financial $433.14 million 8.86 $74.57 million $0.27 50.70

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

TFS Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs. The company operates 37 full-service branches and five lending offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

