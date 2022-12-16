Contrasting Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 26.68% 14.86% 1.04%

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

88.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.84 $898.88 million N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.34 billion 2.81 $353.02 million $8.42 9.24

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 1 0 2.50 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. UMB Financial pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

