Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

