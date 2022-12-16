Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $164.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $249.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,928,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

