Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

