Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $25.08

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Upwork Trading Down 5.5 %

Upwork stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock worth $1,914,767. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 457,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

