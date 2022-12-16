Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $6.13

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.